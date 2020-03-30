Maybe, Maybe Not: Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Rumors He’s Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ [Video]

Over the past couple of years, rumors have been circulating that Charlamagne Tha God would be leaving his job as co-host on the popular Power 105.1 show, The Breakfast Club. Like most rumors, there was never any reason directly from the source for anyone to think this, but it happened nonetheless. When Charlamagne decided to sit down off-site with Gucci Mane for an open conversation after a back and forth between his co-host Angela Yee and Gucci, those same rumors of a departure got louder. Even The Joe Budden Podcast has discussed the possibilities of the morning show hosts going their separate ways after the Gucci interview.

After this, the rumors essentially died down and no one from The Breakfast Club addressed any thoughts of leaving. But now, with Coronavirus slowing down the news cycle, it’s only right that people reignite factless rumors for the sake of clickbait–Which is exactly happened when Page Six addressed the potentials deals Charlamagne has on the table if he does choose to leave. Of course, this landed as a topic once again on Joe Budden’s podcast.

During this discussion, Joe Budden & company go on to discuss what a world without the known Breakfast Club trio looks like. Joe is very open that he just doesn’t see them not being there. During the latest work-from-home episode of Charlamagne and Andrew Schultz’s Brilliant Idiots podcast, he finally addresses the rumors when Andrew asked him directly about the Joe Budden clip about him leaving.

On top of that, he even more directly responds to some of Mal’s comments.

You can watch his 30 minutes discussion about the rumors below.