A “Bad Girls Club” legend might not only [still] “run L.A.” she might run a new show.

BOSSIP Reality TV Hall of Famer Natalie Nunn appeared Thursday on our #RealityRecap to dish on her work executive producing and starring in “Baddies: ATL”, the newest series from ZEUS starring the original bad girls of reality TV.

Natalie who EPs alongside fellow BGC legend Tanisha Thomas is joined by fellow raucous reality stars Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai, Mehgan James, and newbie Sidney Starr on the show that centers around the ladies reconnecting in ATL to “reminisce, bring the fireworks, and to settle old beefs.”





During BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap Deputy Editor @IamDaniCanada asked Natalie about her status with Tanisha whom Natalie has had an up-and-down relationship with that peaked with a naaaaasty IG Live spat amid “narcissism” claims and apparently a fistfight.

According to Natalie despite her big blowups with the fellow baddie there’s still sisterly love there.

“Tanisha’s always gonna be my BGC sister, we’ve been in each other’s weddings, we’ve been in each other’s baby showers, our families know each other at this point, we just are always gonna have our differences,” said Natalie on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “We’ll always bump heads but there will always be love there. I don’t have a sister so I just say sister bond but we do bump heads, we bump heads every day.”

On “Baddies: ATL” we’ll indeed see Natalie and Tanisha bump heads, this time over something Tanisha said about Natalie’s family that the Bad Girl took offense to.

During BOSSIP’s Reality Recap Natalie not only spoke on Tanisha and their “Baddies: ATL” but she also ranked the top ten “Bad Girls” of all time.

According to Natalie, the top spot rightfully goes to Tanisha but she personally comes in second. Following Natalie, Meghan James comes in third, Judi Jai comes in at number four and Camilla Pointdexter comes in at number five.

See her full Bad Girls ranking and #RealityRecap below.

“Baddies: ATL” premieres Sunday, May 16th on Zeus. Zeus is available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast – subscribe by visiting TheZeusNetwork.com.