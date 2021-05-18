Bossip Video

Someone great once said “no idea is original, there’s nothing new under the sun,” and even that quote was a copy…but clearly Shannon Clermont is not trying to hear any of that BS!

The upset (and messy) half of the famous Clermont Twins wanted to air out the beef she had with The City Girls while feeding her audience a shady show of subliminal disses…and that’s exactly what she got. The issue seemingly started after Shannon peeped a familiar pose in the City Girls’ latest photoshoot that the rap duo shared on social media yesterday.

It’s unclear what the rappers are teasing in the short clip, but the poses they seem to be striking in the video look very similar to the “stacked” model pose the twins have used and gone viral for in the past.

Once Shannon caught wind of The City Girl’s swagger jackin,’ she took to Twitter to call the rap duo out for biting their signature move.

“[Were] they like can you recreate this pose the Clermont twins did?” wrote the model. https://twitter.com/ShannonJessie/status/1394389834807009286

The tweet didn’t go over people’s heads and instantly drew a wave of reactions from fans online, including a response from Yung Miami– one-half of the City Girls. Miami replied back:

“It wasn’t on our mood board but I DID tell JT let’s try the pose. I thought it was cute! What’s the problem?” she responded.

The rapper added that she was a fan of the Clermont Twins and that she supported them.

“I actually love both ya’ll and openly support ya’ll. Nobody discrediting y’all I’m not with the shady sh*t let’s not go there!”

Shannon was about that life and replied:

“Its love over here too but Lol let’s not go there? Cause what?”

Yung Maimi tried to end the petty online spat peacefully tweeting back:

“You let me know I addressed the room it’s whatever. I’m Mad cause I like them fr!”

While Caresha tried to keep the peace, JT took a less humble approach in her reaction to Shannon’s claim.

Seems like the Clermont sister wanted to heat things up a notch after she tweeted that she was “tired of these fake fashion b*tches.”

JT has never been known to back down from some internet beef. The “Act Up” Rapper instantly fired back:

“These magazines & brands not! Y’all be scared to see other women grow & learn. It’s enough clothes for everybody! Talking about fake fashion b*tch you no Naomi [Campbell] I see your ass on holiday flyers like everybody else! So lazy of you to be tired about a POSE!!!!”

No response from the Clermont Twins as of yet, but we’re almost positive they’ll have something to say.

Are YOU surprised at these ladies beefing over a pose?