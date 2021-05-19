Bossip Video

Porsha Williams knows you think her #RHOA “coworker” brought her her husband, but she believes it was the good Lord, himself. That’s the message the Real Housewife of Atlanta is sending about her fiancé Simon Guobadia.

On the latest episode of Dish Nation, Porsha was grilled by her cohosts about her quickie coupledom with the estranged husband of Falynn Guobadia. According to Porsha, despite what detractors think about them getting engaged after only 1-month of dating, she couldn’t deny her feelings and moreover, her answered prayers “smacking her in her face.”

While noting that Simon,56, popped the question the Thursday before Mother’s Day and calling it “very, very special”, Porsha added that she didn’t “think anything of” the “mature” pic of her posing with her ex-fiancé/baby’s father Dennis McKinley and her new fiance.

The Bravolebrity then thanked God for “answering her prayers.”

“God is good,” said Porsha on Dish Nation. “I’ve been waiting for a love like this. God answered my prayers and I wasn’t gonna deny it when it was smacking me in my face.”

Ain’t that sweet?

Porsha also denied rumors again that she’s expecting. After already posting a snatched waist gym pic to silence pregnancy speculation, Porsha made it clear on Dish Nation that she’s not pregnant.

“I’m not pregnant,” said Porsha. “I am not pregnant, this is not a shotgun wedding.”

Guess these two just couldn’t resist each other, right? As previously reported Porsha’s engagement news came just a month after Simon and Falynn announced their split after two years of marriage.

When you know you know, we guess????

Watch Porsha speak on her Simon Guobadia engagement below.