As everyone continues to react to Porsha Williams’ engagement to #RHOA “non-friend” Falynn’s estranged husband, jewelry specialists are weighing in on that ring.

Kat McCoy of Acclaimed Jewelry Concierge Service “Best Kept” which helps people confidently buy and make jewelry, and offers “seamless, stress-free experience with access to the nation’s top designers, jewelers, wholesalers, and collectors” is offering her take on the reality star’s ring.

The expert recently told BOSSIP that Porsha Williams’ controversial but colossal rock from Simon Guobadia costs “upwards of $750,000” with a diamond that “looks to be 12-15 carats.”

McCoy also dished on the cut and quality of the diamond and noted that Porsha’s elegant emerald cut stone is “colorless or near-colorless quality” while noting that the process to find an emerald stone of that quality is far from easy.

“Emeralds are notoriously unforgiving when it comes to clarity, so to find an emerald cut stone this size with no visible inclusions is very difficult,” said McCoy.

The “Best Kept” expert added that Porsha’s ring has already caused an uptick in interest in the emerald-cut style…

“The emerald cut solitaire is set in platinum with a simple pavé diamond band. Lots of women are opting for understated settings like this one that really let the center diamond speak for itself. Emerald cuts have made a big comeback in recent years. They’re seen as elegant, sophisticated, and timeless.

and noted that oval-cut diamonds are also popular this season.

“In addition to emerald cut stones, ovals are really popular. Antique cut diamonds like Old European Cut diamonds have also become more popular because each stone is unique.”

Whewwww! A $750K ring after one month of dating????

If you can remember, Porsha’s ring from Dennis McKinley was a 13-carat custom sparkler designed by celeb jeweler Richie Rich and was engraved with “Porsha McKinley 2018.” That ring also had an estimated retail cost of $750K.

“Bling, bling, b***es is mad”, right Porsha?

We guesssssss…

What do YOU think about Porsha collecting colossal $750K rings like Thanos???