This is f***ing terrifying.

30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga was arrested in Pensacola, Florida after he was identified as the man in a viral video who was attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at a bus stop. According to Pensacola News Journal, Stanga has a long history of sexual offenses including offenses against children like the girl he was attempting to take.

This guy is the epitome of a stereotypical creep-a$$ dirtbag. He attempted his sick crime by driving up to a bus stop in a large white Dodge Journey vehicle and hopped out with a knife. Once arrested, Stanga was charged with the attempted kidnapping of a child under age 13, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Following Stanga’s arrest, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons issued a statement.

“I cannot help to think that this could have ended very different had this 11-year-old victim not thought to fight, and to fight, and to just never give up. This could have ended terribly,” Simmons said. “Why else do you think that this man stopped his van and tried to pick her up and take her into that van? It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what his intentions were, they were not good.”

Stanga tried to disguise himself as 50 police officers descended upon the area trying to find him. He even painted the chrome bumper on his SUV black in a lame attempt to thwart the investigation. He was eventually identified and arrested because he still had the blue slime that the 11-year-old girl was playing with on his shirt.

A surveillance camera in the area caught the entire incident on video. We’ll tell you right now that it is not graphic and ends with the girl’s safety as she fights the man and gathers herself to escape. That said, it can still be a very disturbing video to watch. Caution is advised.





We’re grateful that this girl was able to escape but it’s heartbreaking to think of the kind of trauma she’ll be enduring for years following this incident.