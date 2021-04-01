Bossip Video

A recently surfaced clip of formerly coupled-up rappers Saweetie and Quavo getting into a physical altercation on an elevator last year has hatched a police investigation.

According to an updated report from TMZ, who originally broke the story and elevator footage, LAPD detectives have seen the video showing the now ex-couple tussling over a video game console box. Reportedly cops want to meet with both parties, separately, to discuss what went down.

TMZ also reports the situation could be considered an instance of domestic violence, where both parties are in the wrong. Cops are interested in determining what happened before and after the elevator surveillance footage was captured.

Neither Saweetie nor Quavo have commented on the fight video so far. In the clip, the couple appears to be struggling over a video game console. At the very beginning, Saweetie throws a jab at Quavo, then Quavo grabs Saweetie by the arm and drags her into the elevator, hitting the back wall and collapses on the ground. Saweetie appears to be in distress on the floor of the elevator as Quavo notices the elevator surveillance camera.

You can rewatch the entire ordeal HERE.

The clip was reportedly from April 2020 and taken at a North Hollywood apartment complex where Saweetie was renting. The pair seemed to continue to portray their relationship as ‘normal’ in public, exchanging gifts and compliments online until Saweetie and Quavo announced their breakup last month after dating for roughly 3 years.

In tweets, Saweetie suggested her rapper ex had been caught creepin’ on her, saying she had endured enough ‘betrayal.’

Do YOU think that this incident deserves to be criminally investigated?