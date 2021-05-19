Demi Lovato is getting candid with fans.
In a new episode of their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the singer came out as non-binary in the introduction of the episode, going on to have a personal conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer.
“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato explained. “With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering.”
Demi also referenced their overdose in 2018–which was documented in their Youtube docuseries, Dancing With The Devil, earlier this year–saying that experience was a wake-up call.
“I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the … leotard and look a certain way, you know?” the 28-year-old explained.
They continued, “I think it’s important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me. I also just don’t want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don’t try to use them.”
Back in March, Demi opened up to fans about being pansexual during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, saying their fluidity now stems from trying to stay closeted in the past.
“I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” they said on the podcast. “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”
