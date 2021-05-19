“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato explained. “With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering.”

Demi also referenced their overdose in 2018–which was documented in their Youtube docuseries, Dancing With The Devil, earlier this year–saying that experience was a wake-up call.