A$AP Rocky graces the cover of GQ’s Body Issue and spills the beans on his rumored relationship with Rihanna, confirming they are dating and calling her “the one.” He also talks about future fatherhood, Donald Trump, and more.

A$AP Rocky is really out here living his best life and you can’t help but salute that man. Today, GQ dropped its Body Issue with Rocky on the cover looking like he bulked up to star in a Marvel movie. While the cover got all the ladies’ attention, it’s the inside interview that has both men and women heartbroken.

In his cover story, Rocky finally confirms his long-rumored coupledom with the goddess herself, Rihanna. Rumors have always swirled that the two were dating over the years, but the evidence never supported anything more than a friendship until the pair was spotted in Barbados during this past holiday season.

They also sat down for 33 questions with GQ and Vogue, which isn’t something you see from a pair that isn’t canoodling.

In his cover story, A$AP proudly gushed over his muse:

In his love life, though, the change Rocky has experienced is drastic. It’s change in the same way that a Mega Millions lottery winner experiences change. Because A$AP Rocky is dating Rihanna. “The love of my life,” he calls her. “My lady.” What’s it like for Rocky to be in a relationship?

“So much better when you got the One,” he replies without

hesitation. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” Rocky is among our culture’s most unabashed ladies’ men, but he says he’s comfortable embracing monogamy: “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” Last summer, Rocky and Rihanna went on a tour of sorts together. They commandeered a massive tour bus and road tripped from L.A. to NYC, swinging south through Texas and stopping in Memphis and a half dozen other cities along the way. They listened to the Stones, the Grateful Dead, and Curtis Mayfield. They stopped in a few national parks. Rocky dropped acid and made his own clothes, beatnik-style—sewing, patching, and tie-dyeing shirts and pants on the bus. “Being able to drive and do a tour without feeling like it was an occupation or an obligated job agreement, I feel like that experience is like none other,” Rocky recalls. “I never experienced nothing like it.”

While all of us cry inside about Rihanna being off the market, even though we didn’t have a chance in the first place, we can all be happy that she’s happy. In his cover story, ASAP also talks about Donald Trump personally standing up for him when he was locked up in Sweden and he even talks about how fatherhood could potentially be for him in the future. If Rihanna and ASAP have a Fenty seed on the way, it will undoubtedly be one of the cutest babies alive.

You can read GQ’s Body Issue here.