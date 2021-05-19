“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Angela Simmons Talks About Falling For Boxer Bae Daniel Jacobs [VIDEO]

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop”…

Did you guys catch the premiere of the new season of “Growing Up Hip Hop”? We’ve got a new clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode of the show, where we get to see Angela and her boo Daniel getting super cozy!

Check out the clip below:





Play



She brings up a pretty important point — when is the right time to introduce your child to the person you’re dating? Angela seemed completely ready to head to Florida along with Daniel, we DEFINITELY were wondering whether or not SJ would be going along.

Here’s what to expect from the new episode airing:

Angela’s fast-moving relationship with her new boo raises alarm for Vanessa who has yet to meet him. Pepa comes to Sam’s defense and faces off with Twist. Tee Tee stands by her controversial choice to exclude the Peppers from her wedding guest list.

Here’s more about this season of “Growing Up Hip Hop”:

This season, a battle of dueling weddings between Egypt Criss (Pepa’s daughter) and her cousin, Tee Tee uncovers a shocking family secret that no one sees coming. Rumors run wild and newcomers Savannah Jordan (Stevie J’s daughter) and Cree Campbell (Uncle Luke’s daughter) get caught in the crossfire. Angela Simmons (Rev Run’s daughter) is hot and heavy with a new boyfriend, but her family worries she’s heading towards heartbreak

Welp… This should be a very interesting season. Will you be watching?!

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs Thursday, May 20th at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT