“Growing Up Hip Hop” Season 6 Trailer Is Here! Newbies Join The Crew + Angela Simmons Falls For A New Boo! [VIDEO]

They’re BACK! WE tv announces today that the sixth season of “Growing Up Hip Hop” will premiere Thursday, May 13 at 9 PM ET, alongside an explosive new supertease.

There’s new blood on the horizon, with Grammy Award-winning producer Stevie J, daughter Savannah and son Stevie Jr., as well as famed industry vet Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell and daughter Cree, joining the cast this season. Check out the trailer below:





Here’s an idea of what to expect this season on “Growing Up Hip Hop”:

Angela Simmons (Rev Run’s daughter) is hot and heavy with a new love interest, who packs a punch as a professional boxer; but her family, especially sister Vanessa, worry that Angela’s moving too fast and heading towards heartbreak. A battle of dueling weddings between Egypt Criss (Pepa & Treach’s daughter) and her cousin, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis, uncovers a shocking family secret that no one sees coming. Savannah Jordan (Stevie J’s daughter) is keeping her own secrets from her father and catches the eye of Boogie Dash. Meanwhile, unfinished business between artist Briana Latrise and Boogie comes to a head and leads to a dramatic turn of events. Cree Campbell (Uncle Luke’s daughter) struggles to repair the complicated relationship with her father, who she has been at odds with for years. Jojo Simmons (Rev Run’s son) teams up with Cree and Eric “Lil Eazy-E” Wright Jr. (Eazy-E’s son) to put on an artist showcase with a star-studded lineup of hip-hop legends. The pressure to succeed is higher than ever, targeting acts such as Da Brat, Pep and Uncle Luke…but nothing prepares Jojo and his wife Tanice when tragedy strikes.

There’s SO much going on this season? What are you most excited to see? We’re super nosy about Angela’s relationship with Daniel Jacobs so we’re looking forward to seeing how much will play out on the show. We’re also hoping that this year will be the year that Egypt and Tee Tee get back on track for good, but Sam’s still in the picture so it doesn’t seem likely. Also — um is love really in the air with Savannah and Boogie. Guess we’ll have to tune in and see.

