How is he still on this?

If you thought Future was done ever mentioning his ex-GF Lori Harvey because he’s in a new relationship, we’re sad to tell you that you don’t know Nayvadius at all!

A verse from the PETTY rapper, who has been dating 22-year-old aspiring rapper Dess Dior since late last year, has leaked and the 37-year-old takes a huge jab at his famous influencer ex as well as her dad in the lyrics. On the track by 42 Dugg featuring Future, he raps “tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her” — a clear shot at Lori whose dad is obviously Steve.

Maybe Pluto is a little perturbed at Steve and not his stepdaughter Lori? Previously, the famous comedian shared he was skeptical about a few of Lori’s exes without naming them individually but did say he thought Michael B Jordan, her man today, was a great catch: “I like this one,” said the host.

Whatever the case, folks who have heard the leaked diss are finding it ODD that Future is still talking smack about Lori since she let him go last summer after only a few months of dating. One fan wrote:

“That’s sum real bum sh*t. “Tell Steve Harvey Ion want her” SHE DONT WANT YOUUUU. The delusion of it all.”

Fans are wondering in general why a man in a relationship is taking shots at a woman who has obviously moved on and he never uttered a word about him to the free press or on social media. Scroll down to see reactions to Future’s head-scratching diss leaking.

In related news, Future and Dess Dior are seemingly still going strong. Earlier this week she shared a snap of them walking side-by-side in her Instagram story. The photo appeared to be from a few weeks ago but a clear sign the rapper is still on her good side.

Why do YOU think Future is sneak dissing his ex?