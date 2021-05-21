Bossip Video

We finally get our first look at the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack with a new song featuring Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby.

Source: Warner Bros. / Space Jam: A New Legacy

This summer, LeBron James will star in the long-awaited new version of Space Jam. He’s the perfect person to star in the film as he is without a doubt the biggest star in basketball. Some could even argue that he is the biggest athlete in all of sports entertainment.

COVID-19 delayed the film like everything else but now we are officially getting the film on July 16th in theaters and on HBO MAX. The official trailer dropped a few weeks ago and gave us the first look we needed to know the film is in good hands.





With the film looking great from the trailers we’ve seen, that’s only half the battle of upholding the Space Jam legacy as the original Space Jam was a great film with an even better soundtrack. The pressure to produce a fire soundtrack is on and people are hungry for something.

Bron has enlisted rap star Lil Baby and gospel king Kirk Franklin for the first single off the official soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy. The new track features some serious production from legendary hip-hop producer Just Blaze too. This is literally a collaboration between greats at their profession.

LeBron teased the new track just hours before it released to give fans a sneak peek.

Last year, the 36-year-old athlete spoke about the film’s soundtrack during an interview on Richard Jefferson’s Road Trippin’ podcast, and King James made it very clear to the film’s production crew that the music had to be on point if he was going to be involved with the sequel.

“One of the first things I said when I was in my pitch meeting to do the movie, I was like, ‘Listen, I love the movie and what it stood for back in the day, but the soundtrack alone … if we don’t get the right soundtrack, I don’t want to be a part of it, because that really drove the movie as well,’” he explained, before reflecting on the soundtrack for the original film. “It was an unbelievable thing, like listening to that Seal song? ‘I wanna fly like an eagle, to the sea.’ That was my thing right there, ‘Fly like an eagle let my spirit …’”

You can listen to Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin’s “We Win” down below.

Tell us what you think? Are you feeling it?