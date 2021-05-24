Bossip Video

*MCU Phase Four loading*

After months of delays and uncertainty, Marvel appears to have found its groove with a new post-Endgame slate of films that includes delayed Spy-Thriller “Black Widow,” Martial Arts spectacular “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and visually stunning epic “Eternals” directed by Oscar–winner Chloé Zhao.

Peep the epic trailer below:

“Eternals” introduces an exciting new team of immortal superheroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy The Deviants in a story spanning thousands of years.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

“It’s just been such an incredible experience working with the team at Marvel,” said acclaimed director Chloe Zhao about her Marvel experience. “I want to be careful saying ‘my vision,’ even though I do want people to know they did support what I wanted to do. I want people to know that. But I also want to make sure they know that I got the support of this incredibly talented team, some of the most talented artists in the world. “And it really is a village to make this film, but they did let me lead.”

“Eternals” opens in theaters on November 5th.