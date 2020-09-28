RHOP: Monique Says Candiace ‘Provoked’ That CRAZY Cabernet Combat, Castmates Weigh In

The…footage…finally aired.

The explosive Cabernet combat between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard was shown on The Real Housewives of Potomac and people are picking sides. As previously reported Candiace filed charges first claiming that Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down at a winery. Bravo cameras caught the entire incident on camera and producers and cast members were seen peeling Monique off Candiace who continuously told Monique to “drag her.”

Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense noting that Candiace has a “history” of “aggressive, threatening, and belligerent conduct.” An attorney for Monique added that Candiace hit Monique in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip—thus leading to her defending herself against the aggressor.

In both cases, both ladies faced potential jail time if a second-degree assault conviction had been made but the charges were dismissed.

You can see the fight seemingly in full with no cutaways below.

After the fight, Monique told her disappointed husband Chris that she blacked-out but noted that she was provoked. Sound familiar?

“Her mom should’ve popped her a long time ago,” said Monique about Candiace while noting that things escalated quickly. “Now I really want nothing to do with her, I probably don’t need to be in the same room with her. This was literally a long time coming—I just literally snapped. [..]Egging me on and provoking me? What did you expect, a hug and a kiss?!”

I didn’t swing/punch until after I was hit in the face with a glass #RHOP #replay — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 28, 2020

If I knew then (triggers) what I know now… none of this would have escalated this way smh #rhop #growth — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 28, 2020

The ladies’ castmates have weighed in including Ashley Darby who said “no one is innocent”…

This was a rough episode, truly. No one is innocent but it’s unfortunate it escalated this way. We all make mistakes – it’s how we move forward ♥️ #RHOP — Ashley (@_AshleyDarby) September 28, 2020

and interestingly enough two innocent parties in the fight, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, are somehow being blamed. According to viewers the “green-eyed bandits” stirred the pot leading up to the physical altercation.

I am honestly asking for you to tell me what part I played in this. https://t.co/w56zQOtkFm — Robyn Dixon (@RobynDixonRHOP) September 28, 2020

This is sad, the type of messages that I am receiving because people want to pin a fight on me and not hold their favorite responsible. Disgusting #Rhop https://t.co/3mvmrNe5W2 — Robyn Dixon (@RobynDixonRHOP) September 28, 2020

Furthermore, viewers are pointing out that Gizelle pushed Monique before Monique started hitting Candiace. Monique also questioned who pushed her.

Not Giselle lowkey starting the fight by pushing Monique, look at the hand that pushed Monique. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/ncRIsq8ItI — HotGurlDenny (@___dennisss) September 28, 2020

Who’s hand was that pushing my shoulder 🤔 #RHOP — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 28, 2020

Robyn Dixon is pointing out however that Gizelle was only trying to push Monique away to de-escalate the situation.

Once Monique grabbed Candiace, Gizelle tried pushing Monique away. https://t.co/vRZhhdQNpK — Robyn Dixon (@RobynDixonRHOP) September 28, 2020

Are YOU #TeamMonique or #TeamCandiace???

See more comments from #RHOP castmates on the flip.