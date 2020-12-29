Bossip Video

“I’m done, I’ve had enough and I’m moving on…”

Monique Samuels is doubling down on what she said; she’s FINISHED with The Real Housewives of Potomac.

As previously reported she announced her departure from the Bravo show after part three of the #RHOP Reunion aired. During the reunion, she and her husband went head to head with Gizelle Bryant over those messy paternity plot allegations and Monique apologized to Candiace Dillard for “dragging her” at a winery.

After the show went off the air, Monique told fans on Instagram Live that she’s prioritizing her family and “over it” after four years of reality TV.

Now she’s confirming that she’s 100% not coming back to The Real Housewives of Potomac even though she was offered a contract to return.

On Monday, Monique and her hubby Chris Samuels appeared on Good Day D.C. to discuss her reality TV exit and Mo once again confirmed that she’s finished with the show.

Mo emphasized to the hosts that she’s putting her family first and said that “there’s no paycheck” which would make her reconsider returning to the show that had a whirlwind of drama behind the scenes.

“My kids, my family, they mean more to me than anything, there’s no paycheck in this world that will allow me to keep being in this stressful environment, there’s so much hate. It’s just nasty.”

She also addressed her binder bringin’ at the reunion…

“At the point where you start involving family and I want people to understand with the binder situation, I came prepared. I love what one of my favorite YouTubers Funky Dineva said; ‘It’s not about truth, it’s about perception when reality TV is happening.’ For me I said, I’m going to come with the truth. If I have this binder full of receipts and I’m giving you real facts, you can’t deny it.”

and said while she was “very disappointed with herself” for her actions this season, ultimately appearing on #RHOP was a learning experience.

“I absolutely believe everything you go through in life is to teach you something, I feel like I’ve definitely grown from this experience. I’m grateful, it was worth it to me. I hope when my kids grow up and watch this show they say ‘Mom you left with integrity.'”

Her husband Chris also echoed that sentiment.

“I really don’t have any regrets, you live, you learn and you go through it. To be honest with you this has strengthened our relationship on a whole ‘nother level.”

Farewell, Mo!

Are you sad to hear that Monique Samuels really isn’t returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac?