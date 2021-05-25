Bossip Video

No, Aunt Bertha, this is not a “scheme that Todd set up”, there was an actual issue at Kandi Burruss’ latest restaurant that’s since been resolved.

As previously reported, in 2020 The Real Housewife of Atlanta and her husband Todd Tucker excitedly announced the opening of Blaze Steak and Seafood in Atlanta’s southwest area.

The restaurant that includes a menu of shrimp and grits and steak and lobster was later profiled on the latest season of #RHOA where the cast members did a tasting.

Now, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the restaurant had a failing health score and temporarily shut down. According to the publication, a health inspector noticed an accumulation of largely minor issues but there were no bugs or rodents seen on the premises.

The AJC added that the restaurant, which debuted last November, voluntarily closed on May 19 to address issues the inspector cited that left the establishment with a 55 health score. They reopened on May 21.

Blaze previously had a previous health score of 88 on December 4, 2020.

Points were deducted for infractions that included:

9 points deducted “after the inspector observed a food handler switching from raw seafood to ready-to-eat foods without washing hands”

9 points deducted “because the prep coolers were above 41 degrees”

4 points deducted for “a Chick-fil-A cup in an area with regular food supplies”

4 points deducted for a “lack of procedures and supplies for employees to handle vomiting or diarrheal events”

4 points deducted for “pink organic residue in both ice makers”

4 points deducted for “lack of a consumer advisory on the menu for potentially raw or undercooked meat”

3 points deducted for “minor storage problems”

3 points deducted for “staff wearing inappropriate jewelry”

Through a spokeswoman, Kandi declined to comment but there’s a chance that Blaze’s health score could be shown on TV.

Bravo recently announced that Kandi’s landed yet another spinoff, this time focusing on her Old Lady Gang restaurants that are located in Atlanta’s Camp Creek Marketplace, StateFarm Arena, and the city’s Castleberry Hill Neighborhood.

If Bravo’s already spotlighting the OLGs, it will be interesting to see if they include Blaze as well.

“In this new docu-series, we’ll watch as Kandi, Todd [Tucker], and the Old Lady Gang (comprised of Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora & Bertha) continue to build their restaurant empire while keeping their over-the-top and opinionated staff in line and making their vision come to fruition,” reads a description for Kandi’s “OLG Project” spinoff. “Everyone at OLG has a passion ― be it for dancing, comedy or just to follow in Kandi’s mogul footsteps, and these dreams can get in the way of running food and ensuring customers don’t leave those dreaded one-star Yelp reviews. And the fact that some are single and constantly flirting with the cute clientele ― and each other ― doesn’t exactly help things either.”