Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s divorce is on after all.

A year after announcing their separation, the (barely) Daly’s are proceeding with an official divorce. News broke today, straight from Kenya Moore’s estranged hubby Marc Daly that the couple has agreed to end their marriage for real.

According to MadameNoire, Daly’s team says he was the one who was ready to move forward. MN exclusively reported an official statement from Marc announcing the decision to end his marriage with Kenya officially.

After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage. I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom. As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic. This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a “Community Hub” where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum. I’m blessed to be a positive change agent for not just my family but also my community. Peace and love, Marc Daly.

During the RHOA season 13, Kenya met with a divorce attorney and explained that a separation from her husband Marc Daly was “not something she initially wanted,” but Marc told her he was going to announce it following a tense night at his Black Man Lab charity event, which we saw in Season 12.

As for her statement on the divorce, Kenya is seemingly holding off until she gets her 50th birthday celebration out of the way according to her rep that spoke with Madame Noire.