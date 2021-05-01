Bossip Video

It turns out that Destiny’s Child had a recent reunion — in Kelly Rowland’s delivery room.

Kelly Rowland is a new mommy of two, having recently welcomed son Noah with her husband Tim Weatherspoon. With COVID protocols in place, only her hubby was allowed into the delivery room, but the couple were able to share the joyous occasion with Destiny’s Child members Beyonce and Michelle who watched via Zoom! Tim’s mom and Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson.

“We had our family join on Zoom,” Rowland told PEOPLE The TV Show! host Kay Adams, “They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

It makes sense since Rowland considers Bey and Michelle “sisters,” and now they are “awesome aunties” to both Noah and his big bro, Titan, who is 6-years-old.

Rowland’s actual words were that Beyoncé and Michelle are “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunts who made sure to welcome Noah in person as soon as possible.

“They met him immediately,” Kelly shared.

Kelly recently shared a video of her singing to Noah who is now 3-months-old. How cute is this? We love the matching gray knits on mommy and baby. Can you imagine having Kelly Rowland as a mom? What an incredible blessing to get this kind of lullaby treatment.

Earlier this month Kelly also shared a family snap from when Noah first arrived at home and met big bro Titan. We love seeing Kelly in mommy mode. She’s definitely got her hands full as a boy mom. Especially since Titan is an animal lover who apparently loves snakes.

His Steve Irwin accent is impeccable.

Good luck with that one Kelly. Would you let your kids adopt a pet snake?