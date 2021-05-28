Bossip Video

What was happening here???

DMX’s posthumous album ‘”Exodus” arrived on May 28 and everyone seems to be impressed with his “Bath Salts” track featuring both Nas and Jay-Z. The iconic trio all went crazy in their verses for the feature, but fans are asking what was up with Jay-Z mentioning the Kardashian family on the song?

In his lyrics, Jay-Z invites women to “come be my Kardashian, Queen of the come up” in an obvious reference to Kanye West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, but what does it mean???

Beyonce fans are online trying to decipher Jay-Z’s peculiar line and are getting stumped. It sounds like he could be giving a compliment or being shady, but they do feel like he might be stirring up some trouble privately for even mentioning the family at all.

If it’s any consolation, Twitter account @AintNoJigga, which many fans believe is run by Hov himself, pointed out the verse from Jay on Exodus is almost a decade old. Kanye and Kim Kardashian wed in 2014, two years after the verse was supposedly written.

Fun fact: Jay and Bey skipped the Wests’ wedding to kick it in bed together, and take selfies.

In other related news, DMX’s new album features a loaded roster of assists from stars like Lil Wayne, Usher, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda, and Kanye among others.

Named after the Hip Hop legend’s youngest son, “Exodus” was supposed to be X’s “come back album.” It marks his first album in 18 years since he released “Grand Champ” back in 2003. The late star’s longtime collaborator and friend Swizz Beatz lent his iconic production to the new album, and the producer and Verzuz co-creator reflected on the Ruff Ryder alum following his passing.