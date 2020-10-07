All Hail Griselda Goddess Armani Caesar, Buffalo’s Baddest Barsmith In Hip-Hop’s Hottest Collective

Griselda First Lady Armani Caesar is the latest emerging talent to qualify for the Rap Queen crown that’s currently being split between Chika, Mulatto, Flo Milli, Tierra Whack, Rapsody, Cardi and thee Stallion.

Hailing from Buffalo, Rap’s Ginger Rothstein joined Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny on Griselda–the hottest collective in Hip-Hop–where she stunted on skeptics with her stellar “LIZ” tape proving she’s more than just a baddie who raps.

“I’m dropping “The Liz” for the culture,” she said on the eve of the highly anticipated project.

“For all the people that grew up loving hip hop for the art of it not just the beats. I’ve studied this and I’m so proud of this body of work. I want to dedicate this to Demetrius “DJ Shay” Robinson. The first person to ever take a chance on me musically.”

Now, 11 years into her journey, she’s ready to take what’s rightfully hers with a razor sharp flow and Instagram-melting looks that have the streets on fire.

“I never wanted to be in a box. I think that’s why Westside Gunn thought I was such a good addition, because I can rap over both. I can ride a southern beat, and I can still spit when it comes to that gritty sound. I just wanted to shut people up and let them know that I rap-rap,” said in an interview with Complex.

People got it confused: they heard “Big Ole Bag” or “Yum Yum” or “The Nasty Song” and didn’t think that I could actually rap. They just thought I was just one of these regular ABC-type female rappers, and that’s not me. I push my own pen. Nobody’s writing for me, and it shows. It shows in my delivery, my conviction, how I speak, my tone, everything,” she added.

