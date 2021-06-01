Bossip Video

Lil Yachty wants Nicki Minaj to unblock him immediately and is going to extreme measures in his quest to see her page again.

A while back, there was what we will call a misunderstanding between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B mainly instigated by third parties, so the story allegedly goes. During that time, a lot of people choose sides when they didn’t have to–But some people had no choice, a perfect example of which would be Lil Yatchy.

Of course, he had to make it known he supports his label mate’s wife and is down for his team. But now, time has passed and the misunderstanding has been handled–but unfortunately for Yachty, he’s still blocked by the Queen.

If you’ve seen the fire thirst traps Nicki has been dropping on Instagram lately, then you know being blocked is missing your blessings. Yacthy is one of the people having to peep from other pages and is tired of it and wants to be unblocked for good. He’s even gone as far as getting Drake involved, which he revealed in a new interview with TMZ.

“It’s the Barbz, man. They’re still killing me,” Yachty said when asked about the beef. “I woke up yesterday to a heat of fire under my butt from the Barbz. And the thing about that was I think I’m just big on loyalty. I got a lot of love for Cardi B and she’s a damn-near family members so I’ll do whatever. I’m gonna ride. But I never—I’ve loved Nicki Minaj since I was a child.”

After seeing old tweets he made about Nicki, he went on Instagram live to announce he wants to be unblocked. He even stated he hit up Drake for the cause. For now, he’s still blocked.

Yachty was only looking out for the home team, hopefully Nicki can understand this and unblock him. Now that she’s a mom, maybe she’s got a soft spot for the leader of the youth.