Nicki & Rih coming?

It could be something or nothing at all–either way, fans are buzzing over a potential collab between Nicki Minaj (who announced her return this Friday) and Rihanna who re-followed the happy mommy on the gram in an unexpected development that sent their impatient stans into a frenzy.

In two separate posts, the superstars can be seen rocking the same Bottega Veneta mesh stretch heels ($930) in different colors which, naturally, made the loud whispers about some sort of collab even louder.

The duo last collabed on catchy single “Fly” off Nicki’s debut album “Pink Friday” before going their separate ways and enjoying massive success in their own lanes.

In a now infamous Queen radio episode, Nicki addressed their “feud” that appears to be over based on Rihanna re-following her this week.

While taking calls from fans, Nicki was asked if the “Rihanna situation” was ever gonna be cleared up” to which she responded “What Rihanna situation?” before hanging up after the fan asked if they were still friends.

Whether there was actually a feud or slight misunderstanding, we’re not 100% sure, but, at some point, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

You may even remember rumblings about Drake being at the center of their issues but we can neither confirm nor deny that he was ever involved.

At this point, it’s all in the past as the two appear to be friendly again with a potential collab (or something? Maybe nothing?) on the way.

Do you think there’s a collab coming on Friday? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the suspected link up on the flip.