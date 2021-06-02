Bossip Video

F**k ’em, we ball.

Naomi Osaka set off a “controversy” this week after she decided that her life, mental health, and overall well-being was more important than engaging the media and suffering severe social anxiety. She said au revoir to the French Open and subsequently became the target of ire for hateful old crusties like Piers Morgan who never saw a Black person that he didn’t want to bludgeon with his bland brand of banal British bollocks.

You already know what type of time ol’ boy is on but here’s a taste of what he had to say in his DailyMail cubby hole:

“Unfortunately, Ms Osaka is also an arrogant spoiled brat whose fame and fortune appears to have inflated her ego to gigantic proportions. How else to explain her extraordinary decision to announce she will no longer participate in media press conferences, supposedly to protect her mental health?”

First and most importantly, f**k Piers Morgan with a banger and side of mash. Secondly, it is RICH for Piers muthaf**kin Morgan to be calling anybody “arrogant” and “spoiled.” We’re old enough to remember March 2021 when he pitched a wobbly and quit his own TV show live on the air because he was so overwhelmed by the presence of the truth. Lastly, and certainly not least, is Piers Morgan Professor X? Is Naomi Osaka a young mutant whose brain he has traversed with his telepathic powers? How the f**k would he know what that woman is feeling?

We’re pretty sure that Naomi is more than capable of handling Mr. Morgan however she sees fit. That said, we’d be a damn liar if we told you that we didn’t take rapturous joy in what Venus Williams had to say about how she handles criticism and dumbass questions from reporters and media outlets.

“For me personally how I deal with it was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will, so no matter what you say or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me. So that’s how I deal with it. But each person deals with it differently.”

Word to Mary Had A Little Lamb.