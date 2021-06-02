Bossip Video

Swizz Beatz is letting everyone know exactly what he meant when he called out Justin Timberlake for not taking part in a Verzuz battle yet.

Swizz turned some heads when he took aim at JT during his Verzuz rematch with Timbaland. Now, the legendary producer is explaining exactly what he meant by those comments.

This comes after Sunday’s battle, which saw Timbaland reach into his Timberlake bag and hit his competitor with some classic records. That’s when Swizz decided to point out that JT profits off of Black culture and because of that, he should participate in a Verzuz battle.