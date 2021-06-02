Swizz Beatz is letting everyone know exactly what he meant when he called out Justin Timberlake for not taking part in a Verzuz battle yet.
Source: Emma McIntyre/NBC / Getty
Swizz turned some heads when he took aim at JT during his Verzuz rematch with Timbaland. Now, the legendary producer is explaining exactly what he meant by those comments.
This comes after Sunday’s battle, which saw Timbaland reach into his Timberlake bag and hit his competitor with some classic records. That’s when Swizz decided to point out that JT profits off of Black culture and because of that, he should participate in a Verzuz battle.
“Until Justin let the world know that he—Justin gotta come out, he’s coming out,” Swizz said. “He gotta admit that he loves the Black culture and he gotta be on this stage. You took from the Black culture, you give to the Black culture. Come to Verzuz and be a part of the Black culture.”
Following some chatter surrounding the subject, Swizz and Timbaland hopped on Instagram Live together, where Timb told Swizz that he went “too hard” on Justin Timberlake. Swizz responded by saying his comments were just part of the competitor in him.
“Look, man, I had to go hard. Did you hear how them songs were sounding on that stage? You and JT, it was like JT was in the building. I was like, man!” he said. “[I] don’t got no problem with JT. … Shout out to JT, we can’t wait to get you on stage having fun, ’cause you deserve it too.”
We’ll just have to wait and see if those comments will convince Justin Timberlake to partake in the future.
