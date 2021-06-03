Bossip Video

Porsha Williams lavished her fiancé for his birthday with a pricey timepiece and a night of partying.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta, 39, marked her honey Simon Guobadia’s 57th birthday with two custom birthday cakes, one that was designed to look like a box of Cohiba cigars and another decorated in black and gold trim.

“Happy Birthday Fiancé!” Williams Porsha captioned a super passionate post to her bae on Instagram.

She also shared on her InstaStory that they were dining on lobster, chilled shrimp, and seafood towers via chef Kiara “Kitchen Killa” Hardy, @KitchenKilla. Chef Kiara also shared a photo of the housewife enjoying the lavish spread.

Porsha and Simon are seemingly celebrating in Miami at a private mansion alongside three of Simon’s five children, Porsha’s daughter Pilar Jhena and Porsha’s niece Bailey.

The cute kids were pictured poolside together and Simon proudly posted that he was enjoying his day with his adorable offspring.

“I don’t take my life and blessings for granted,” Simon captioned a birthday post. “Spending with my kids makes it even more meaningful🙏🏾”

Porsha also shared on her InstaStory that she gifted Simon a pricey Franck Muller watch for his big day…

and she captioned an up-close video of the gift; “Happy Birthday baby it’s TIME to live! #FrankMuller.”

Later Porsha shared on her InstaStory that they ended their night at a strip club.

Birthday wishes for Simon have been rolling in including one from Porsha’s ex-fiance Dennis McKinley.

“Simon… Happy birthday ✊🏾,” the fellow businessman/ the father of Porsha’s child commented on Guobadia’s IG post. “@workwincelebrate Thank you my brother, I appreciate the love and the mutual respect we have for each other🙏🏾,” replied Simon.

What do YOU think about Porsha’s pricey present for her 1-month sweetie Simon Guobadia?