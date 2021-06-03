Bossip Video

The PAW Patrol is on a roll!

When their biggest rival Humdinger becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on.

While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from savvy dachshund Liberty played by 16-year-old star Marsai Martin who had no idea she was starring in a movie with Kim Kardashian West (who voices a poodle named Delores).

“I have not met them all! You know what the funny thing is while I was doing sessions, before that I didn’t know who was in movie,” Martin told ET’s Nischelle Turner, revealing that they recorded their parts mid-pandemic. “I was doing a couple scenes, and they’re like, ‘You know Kim is talking to you?’ I’m like, ‘Wait what?!'”

Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Peep the cute and cuddly trailer below:

Joining the PAW Patrol in their first big screen adventure are members from the original series’ cast along with Iain Armitage, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, with Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel and newcomer Will Brisbin.

But back to Marsai who spoke more about her character Liberty that’s sure to be a fan fave.

“She’s so wild and a free spirit. She’s so energetic and fun and I feel like she’d actually make a perfect fit into the PAW Patrol because of how amazing and wild she is,” she gushed.

With a star-studded cast and cool animation, the feel-good film is primed for box office success later this summer.

“We had such a great time working on this movie,” said Kim Kardashian in a video message during the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards. “My kids could barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it.”

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” is in theatres/streaming on Paramount+ on August 20, 2021.