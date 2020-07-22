The End Again: A Complete History Of Kardashian Divorces

Kanye’s most recent actions have everyone speculating that he and Kim Kardashian are finally heading towards a divorce. Kanye finally admitted that his rants are causing problems for his marriage during a rally in South Carolina:

“She was crying… and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand,” he continued. “I’m in the apartment where my wife was actually robbed, and I have my laptop up and I have all of my creative ideas, I’ve got my shoes, I’ve got my next song cover… and the screen went black and white. And God said, ‘If you f**k with my vision I’m gonna f**k with yours’.

“And I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby’, and I said ‘We’re gonna have this child’.” “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to,” Kanye added. “She stood up and she protected that child. No Plan B. There is Plan A.”

He also went on Twitter to say that Kim was trying to intervene with doctors and he wasn’t having it. This is sparking a lot of speculation about divorce. It wouldn’t be the first time the Kardashians have ended their marriages.

