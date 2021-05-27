Bossip Video

The stars were outside on Billboard Awards night where we witnessed Drake’s crowning as Artist of the Decade just hours before he celebrated the distinguished honor at one of the biggest star-studded bashes of the year (so far) at SoFi Stadium in LA.

Drake (in true Drake fashion) had a dinner table at the 50-yard line for an intimate meal catered by LA fave Dave’s Hot Chicken. Guests included Chris Brown, Kehlani, Tory Lanez, and more.

Naturally, the certified lover boy reflected on the epic night with a Drake-ian Instagram caption that’s sure to be re-posted over and over (and over) again this summer:

“Never show anger at slight. Tell nothing. Earn respect from everyone by deeds, not words. Respect the members of your blood family. Gambling is recreation, not a way to earn a living. Love your father, your mother, your sister, think harder about who you call your brothers and beware of loving any woman other than your wife”

Hours earlier, Reginae Carter, Toccara Jones and other celebs stopped by Reactify & Wish’s jungle-themed Billboard Awards pre-party for some flicks and fun.

Officially branded as a collaborative event where brands can shine, connections can be made, and custom content can be captured through custom activation, the private Bel Air mansion event was clearly the move with the perfect backdrop for quality Instagram content.

Other notable attendees included Amina Buddafly, Masika Kalysha, ANTM’s Eugena Washington, influencer Tana Mongea, Kyle Massey (“That’s So Raven”) and actress Porscha Coleman who recently chatted with us about her role on hit Netflix sitcom “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.”

The rising star plays Jamie Foxx’s sister “Chelsea” who’s in a sneakylinkship with his best friend from high school “Johnny” (Jonathan Kite) in a shenanigan-y storyline that will make you go from ‘wait, whaaa’ to ‘hold on nowww’ as the series goes on.

Peep more flicks from the Reactfy x Wish event below: