#FloridaMan and his bad luck lead to an arrest yet again, this time, for hitting a pedestrian, dragging his body and dumping it, and claiming he hit a deer.

Florida Man is continuing to live up to the hype in 2021, not missing the chance to show out at any given moment. Last week, we had a Florida man taking his 10-year-old to do drive-by paintballing, which ended with the kid being shot by return gunfire and ran over by the dad. Just when you think it couldn’t get any worse, we have another insane Florida man story come from 28-year-old Charles Strickland.

According To ABC News, Charles ran over a pedestrian, then drove with the body on the car before hiding it then acting clueless when he got caught.

Strickland kept driving with the body on the car to Dixie Lee Bait shop, where he left it behind the shop before calling his roommates for help pushing his car back to their house, according to a highway patrol statement. He told the roommates that he had hit a deer, and then once he got home, he spray painted over the damage, investigators said. One of the roommates looked at the car later that morning and called law enforcement. He told investigators he didn’t think the damage was caused by a deer. It was about that time that a human leg was spotted on the side of the road, near where the hit-and-run occurred the night before. Using a cadaver dog, investigators found the rest of the body behind the bait shop and went to Strickland’s house to question him.

When police pulled up to question Strickland, he ran before being captured and upon his arrest, it was revealed he didn’t have a license or insurance. To make matters worse, he had another warrant in Dakota County, Minnesota for trying to outrun the police before wrecking and injuring three people in the car with him. Guess we know why he doesn’t have a license. Thanks to his actions, he likely will never need to drive a car ever again.