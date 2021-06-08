Bossip Video

Alert the hotties; their leader is back!

Megan Thee Stallion is back from a social media hiatus and preparing to release new music. As previously reported the rapper went ghost on social platforms last month and announced that she was taking a break.

“Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next,” an IG post from Meg read.” In her absence, [management] will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. Thee Hotties lead a brave resistance in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”

Now that the Hotties’ “fearless captain” is back, she’s looking better than ever.

On Monday the rapper posted a sizzling bikini pic on her IG that she captioned “While I was away” that showcased not only her bangin’ baaaawdy but her well hydrated Mielle Organics hot girl curls. As previously reported she’s an ambassador for the brand.

She also shared that she’s back to her “Tina Snow” alter ego from her earlier albums, a nod to UGK’s Pimp C a.k.a. Tony Snow…

and she told fans that she’s been busy “getting her mind right, “working” and spending time with her “Suga” smitten sweetie Pardi.

Meg also shared that she’s ready to heat up Hot Girl Summer with her new single “Thot Sh***” releasing Friday, June 11.

“Thot S***” is described as a track that “celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves, doing whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of what the critics have to say and the single art is”—interesting to say the least.

If you’re ready to get into some “Thot S***” you can pre-save it HERE.

Are YOU excited for Megan Thee Stallion’s return as Tina Snow?