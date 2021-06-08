Bossip Video

Saweetie is glowed up and celebrating her growth on the cover of the June issue of Teen VOGUE!

For the issue, the Bay Area beauty talked to fellow Filipina Adelle Platon about her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, being raised by Bay Area celebrities and how she refused to compromise her values coming up in the music industry, despite sometimes being in a hard place financially.

Check out some key excerpts via Teen VOGUE below:

On being raised by her parents, model and manager Trinidad Valentin (who appeared in music videos for Nelly, DMX and LLL Cool J), and former San Jose State football star, Johnny Harper:

“My parents are very ‘do as I say, not as I do.’ They’re like Bay Area legends. Like, if you [say] their names in the streets, it’s gon’ ring some bells. My mom’s a tiger mom. She wanted straight A’s. Her disciplining me at a young age got me into the habit of achieving high goals.”

On growing up in a unique family structure:

“Growing up, I was confused a lot. Like, I would get mad. I think my parents not being together really just affected me emotionally as a child, and I carried that stress and disappointment [when I was] a teenager. I used poetry as a way to express myself.”

On self-discipline in her youth after being caught shoplifting as a high school sophomore:

“Before I went to college, I almost went to jail because I got caught stealing… At a young age, I just always liked the finer things — and I’m not even talking about name brands. I just like looking good. In that moment, I was like, I’m not really about this life. I get straight A’s, I’m a year-round athlete. I think the lesson was that [I had worked] too hard for everything to be thrown away.”

Wow! Were you surprised to hear Saweetie used to boost clothes? She looks amazing in this shoot. Shout out to Zerina Akers who styled her for this cover shoot. Let us know which look is your favorite.

