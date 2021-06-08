Bossip Video

Chris Harrison is officially out over at The Bachelor–but not without a sh** ton of money to keep him warm for the rest of his life.

The longtime host’s departure from the series comes after being sidelined for publicly defending Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and her racially insensitive past.

While his fate was up in the air for the past few months, Harrison has officially parted ways with the reality series and its subsequent offshoots, which he’s hosted since 2002. According to reports from Deadline, he’s definitely going to learn his lesson here, as he was given an eight-figure severance package to go quietly. The publication claims that a large sum was given to Harrison after his lawyer threatened to air the franchise’s secrets.

This news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, as just last week, The Bachelor once again made headlines announcing that David Spade and a roster of celebrities were going to guest host the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Plus, the latest season of The Bachelorette, which just began on Monday night, is being hosted by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Shortly after the news broke, Harrison spoke out about his decision to leave The Bachelor franchise.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

This all comes after Chris Harrison defended Kirkconnell as photos from 2018 showed her partaking in a slave plantation-themed fraternity formal during an explosive interview with Rachel Lindsay. After calls for his firing made their way around the internet, Harrison broke the news that he would be “stepping aside” from Season 25, not appearing on the reunion special to finish out the season.

Now, after months of speculation, he’s finally gone for good.