‘The Lovebirds’: Watch Never-Before-Seen Supermarket Silliness From Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani [VIDEO]

If y’all missed Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in ‘THE LOVEBIRDS’ when it first dropped, you’re in luck…

It was just announced that THE LOVEBIRDS is arriving on DVD, Digital and On Demand June 8, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The DVD and digital releases offer up a never-before-seen, unrated cut of the film, as well as the original theatrical cut, and exclusive bonus content, including an outrageous gag reel, deleted scenes, an unforgettable Line-O-Rama, interviews with the cast, a Lovebirds quiz and more.

If you need a refresher, THE LOVEBIRDS follows a couple (Nanjiani & Rae) who experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Bonus content:

· Deleted Scenes · Gag Reel · Line-O-Rama · The Art of Compromise with Issa & Kumail · The Lovebirds Quiz · Lovebirds on the Spot

This movie was filmed in one of our favorite cities — NEW ORLEANS! We love the combination of Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

If you want to check out the exclusive outtake (Line-O-Rama) we were able to secure a clip for y’all!

Check it out below:





Play



Comedy!