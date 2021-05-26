Bossip Video

Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival is returning to Philadelphia for Labor Day weekend with a festival that will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania and REFORM alliance.

As we adjust to post-COVID life, live event announcements are coming at us left and right. One of the biggest events of the summer is JAY-Z’s Made In America festival, which has been a staple in the summer festival game for a decade now, with this year’s upcoming festivities marking its 10 year anniversary.

It’s only right to bring the festival back after last year’s hiatus as vaccines are hitting arms all over the United States and vaccinated sections seem to be working well for the NBA and others. This year’s festival will go down on Sept. 4th and 5th at Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” stated JAY-Z. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

The festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania and a portion of net proceeds will also support the efforts of the REORM Alliance. Since 2012, Made In America has generated $135 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia. It’s safe to say this will be a blessing to every business in the area. You can secure your tickets right now on Ticketmaster.com