Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo are back together for Culture III, and they officially began the album’s rollout by performing their brand new track “Avalanche” on The Tonight Show.

The trio got dressed to the nines for their first late night performance for their upcoming album, channeling The Temptations in matching black suits, hats, and sunglasses. That tribute is only fitting, as their new single features an interpolation from the Temptations’ famous song, “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” While live guests just returned to Fallon’s audience recently, this performance was recorded remotely in an undisclosed studio and featured a full live band. Regardless, the energy for this one was off the charts and it’s clear just how much effort these three are putting into the latest installment of the Culture franchise.

This performance from Migos comes as their long-awaited Culture III is set to drop on Friday, June 11. The follow-up to 2018’s Culture II and the third installment of their beloved series features guest appearances from Drake, Cardi B, late rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, Future, Justin Bieber, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Polo G.

Check out Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff in their performance of “Avalanche” on The Tonight Show down below: