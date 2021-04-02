Bossip Video

Takeoff is officially cleared in his 2020 sexual assualt allegations due to lack of evidence.

Takeoff from the Migos is known to always keep to himself outside of work-related events. You usually never see his name in any drama and he barely ever posts on social media. Simply put: he stacks his paper and stays out the way. That’s why last August when news broke that Takeoff was involved in a sexual assault lawsuit, everyone was shocked.

The woman listed as ‘Jane Doe’ claimed the incident happened at a Los Angeles house party on June 22. Takeoff maintained he was innocent and hired famed lawyer Drew Findling to represent him. According to TMZ, Takeoff has officially been cleared in the case.

Takeoff will not face charges for allegedly raping a woman at a party last year … TMZ has learned.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office tells us it’s declining to prosecute the Migos rapper for the sexual assault allegations made against him in August 2020 due to insufficient evidence. Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, says his office spent countless hours investigating the case and concluded the same thing as prosecutors. He tells us, “The allegations were patently and provably false.”

Though the rapper has been cleared of all criminal charges, he still faces a civil lawsuit from the alleged victim.

Los Angeles District Attorneys do not play if there was even an ounce of evidence they could use to take this to trial or hold him accountable in any fashion, they would have. Hopefully, Takeoff doesn’t have any more drama pop up attached to his name, especially involving something as serious as sexual assault.