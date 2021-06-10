Bossip Video

What is going on here???

K. Michelle had a lot of people confused on the Internet yesterday after debuting what seems to be a new look. The former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” reality actress shared a snap of her face after getting her hair and make-up done, and the glam seemed to wash away the natural look that everyone remembers her for.

At a quick glance, folks could not tell if the photo K. posted was a picture of herself or Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s Moniece Slaughter.

Does THIS look like Kimberly Michelle to YOU?

Fans thought K. looked amazing, but just not like herself at all.

This isn’t the first time the singer sparked plastic surgery rumors. In November of 2020, the singer sparked facelift rumors, which she denied. Fans also assumed she had her nose worked up cosmetically after assuming her nostrils changed in appearance.

“No, I got my fillers. I got my bags taken out. I haven’t had a facelift.”

She has admitted however to breast implants and she’s shared her journey to remove her butt implants. As previously reported K underwent several surgeries to “remove the foreign objects” from her body that were causing her complications. At one point K had to have several blood transfusions and was briefly performing in a wheelchair.

In an IG video, K kept it real about what happened to her body in the months following surgery. She admitted that she has scars and even showed off a dent in her thigh where the tissue was removed.

“I have a big dent right here, that is where the tissue was cut out of me,” said K. “You can live with it, you can be sick, you can be achy, but I wasn’t with it.”

She also revealed that she has a new television show coming out where she’ll help women remove silicone from their systems.

Scroll down to see some tweets from people reacting to K. Michelle’s new look.

K. has not responded to reactions directly but she did offer up another selfie from a different angle that looks a bit more recognizable.

As for Moniece Slaughter herself, she finds it comical that people think she and K. Michelle are twinning. She reposted a picture of people comparing their looks with laughing emojis on her InstaStory.

What are YOUR thoughts on K. Michelle’s fresh-face reveal?