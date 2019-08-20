K. Michelle Shows Scars From Surgically Snipping Her A$$ets, Prepping Plastic Surgery Show

K. Michelle Reveals Post- Butt Reduction Video

K. Michelle is continuing to be open and honest about her body after she underwent butt reduction surgery. As previously reported K underwent several surgeries to “remove the foreign objects” from her body that were causing her complications. At one point K had to have several blood transfusions and was briefly performing in a wheelchair.

Now she’s all healed and showing off more results from the reduction.

In an IG video, K kept it real about what happened to her body in the months following surgery. She admitted that she has scars and even showed off a dent in her thigh where the tissue was removed.

“I have a big dent right here, that is where the tissue was cut out of me,” said K. “You can live with it, you can be sick, you can be achy, but I wasn’t with it.”

She also revealed that she has a new television show coming out where she’ll help women remove silicone from their systems.

You have to appreciate her honesty, right? She’s clearly in better health and better spirits after surgery, so much so that she’s helping other people.

For reference, this was K back in 2016 at her listening party.

Big difference!

