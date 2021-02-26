Bossip Video

K. Michelle is on a wave of positivity lately. The singer is healing from multiple surgeries and looking forward to a bit of normalcy after dealing with the effects of botched buttock injections. K. is letting all the criticism online roll off her back this week after her deformed post-reconstructive surgery derriere was the topic of discussion and she’s even complimenting Wendy Williams who shaded her on national television.

Wendy Williams joked about the reality star leaking silicone on Idris Elba’s sheets. K. previously mentioned she was in a relationship with the actor, although it did not last long. Wendy mentioned the singer’s former situation-ship with “The Wire” actor during her Hot Topics segment:

“I can only imagine the tragedy of the situation. Leaving silicon on Idris Elba’s sheets. I love that story that they were romatical at one point.”

The clip has since gone viral and K. Michelle actually had a few nice things to say about Wendy after.

K. sent Wendy a compliment after sharing another clip that showed the famed media mogul bigging up her sultry chops and her forthcoming series on Lifetime. The singer, who seemed peeved by “blogs” showing the negative side of the story, clapped back in a lengthy Instagram post:

“If your going to report the story report the whole thing blogs,” K. Michelle captioned. “You needed a story that bad huh? You couldn’t post this part the positive side. I will not be going off on another black woman I no longer get paid to do that. She cracked her jokes like much of you and said what she said. I knew when I stepped out to help, and wanted to teach women it wasn’t going to be an easy battle.”

K. continued sharing more about her longtime battle with corrective plastic surgery.

“I decided to be transparent and at least try to help a young woman be better than me. I’ve never ran from my wrongs or rights always stood 10 toes down or not at all. You do not have to like me but in this you will respect the courage and truth I’ve been willing to confront in front of you. I could’ve hid everything but it’s my truth. No fear. The test of true character is not what u do when it’s convenient but what u do when it’s uncomfortable. I have a gift and you can’t take that from me and I’ve decided to use it for something bigger that you might not understand. No one will understand what’s it’s like to feel not so pretty, get a deal, and follow your favs and 6 years later wake up to death in your face. I knew know better. Today i’m just happy to be alive. I begged God if he let me live to see my son graduate I would be a better woman. I changed my life, but it’s crazy some people just won’t let me be. I am no where on the scene I stay out of the way by choice. I think we all know that nothing deflated there’s nothing to deflate I have extra skin and praying next week is my last surgery. To those of you who desire money and fame, I have them both but they never truly made me happy. The beauty of this God has equipped me with finances to afford to correct this but their are women who can’t. It is my goal to help as my many of them as possible. It is also my goal to open a genre of music up that African Americans have be greatly looked over, country music. I’m on my journey. Media I know you have to do your job, but people are dying just don’t make it so hard. ❤️See you soon Wendy. ( definitely not a clap back, I don’t have a problem with this woman)”

Wheeew chile! K. delivered a whole sermon on the haters!

What do you think about her response?