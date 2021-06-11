Bossip Video

Hot Girl Summer has officially started as Megan Thee Stallion returns from hiatus with her alter-ego Tina Snow to drop her first single and video for ‘THOT SH*T’.

It’s a glorious day as Megan Thee Stallion has ended her hiatus to come back and offer up some new music and direction for Hot Girl Summer 2021. After the pandemic stole summer 2020 from all of us, it’s only right this summer we make up for it and get everything we are owed. Megan announced her hiatus at the end of April, explaining that she was unplugging and getting her mind and body right.

It’s good for she opted to take some time off as this industry and schedule can break down the strongest of people. With a traumatic 2020, she deserves more time off than she took.

As Meg returns for the summer, she’s announced her alter ego Tina Snow is coming along for the ride. The Tina energy is different and perfect for summertime fun and luckily, Megan will finally be able to show everyone how to navigate Hot Girl Summer with a boo.

Megan dropped her new single ‘THOT SH*T’ last night and it’s safe to say even with the time off, her rapping and delivery has improved and gotten better than ever.

You can listen and watch the visual for ‘THOT SH*T’ below.