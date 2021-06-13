M&M magnificence

Our fave “P-Valley” pole-sizzlers Shannon Thornton and Brandee Evans returned with more Goddess glam at the Women In Film virtual panel where they served another helping of Chucalissa deliciousness that raised the bar for the highly anticipated second season of their hit STARZ series.

Glammed to perfection while dripping luxury in Balmain and Rat & Boa, the talented stunners continued their legendary press run that grows more iconic by the day.

To date, “P-Valley” ranks #1 among 2020’s new premium series with Black viewers and p-popped into the Top 5 of all premium series among Black households, according to STARZ and Nielsen stats.

With growing anticipation, comes louder whispers about the upcoming season that Nicco Annan (Uncle Clifford) teased in a recent interview with DEADLINE.

“I feel like this season was really like you got a chance to really walk I would say in Uncle Clifford’s heels,” said the award-winning actor. “It was a wonderful wild, it is a wonderful wild ride,” he added. “I’m trying not to give away things.”

Naturally, Brandee hopped in with a tease of her own.

“Katori did an amazing job making sure that Mercedes wasn’t one note, that was one of the main things that made it so exciting for me to be offered this role,” notes Evans. “It has been a huge journey and all I can tell you is that Season 2 – child, get ready for more of a roller coaster,” she teased.

What are you wearing to the Season 2 premiere? Tell us down below and enjoy M&M’s latest serving of Goddess glam on the flip.