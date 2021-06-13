Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj doesn’t remember curving T-Pain as he tried to collaborate almost 15 years ago…but she isn’t denying that it happened, either.

Over the weekend, a clip of T-Pain on The 85 South Show started circulating, where the super producer told a story about trying to collaborate with Nicki back in the day. According to Pain, they met in 2007 and talked about working together, but when he followed up, Minaj reminded him that she had her own music to work on, essentially telling him to calm down with all the questions.

“She had stopped responding and I was like, ‘Nick, let me know what’s going on.’ She was like, ‘Hey, I’m an artist too and I’m working on my sh*t so, you know, baby chill.'”

As the other men in the room replied with a communal “really…that was it?” wondering why T-Pain was so upset over such an innocent exchange, the musician continued, saying, “It wasn’t, like a malicious thing…maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj.”

After the aforementioned video got reposted to The Shade Room, Minaj took to the comments section to set the record straight.

“I don’t remember this AT ALL but it DEF sound like smthn I would say 🥴😂,” she wrote, “Omg what was I thinking?”

She continued, emphasizing the fact that he was a way bigger artist than her at the time, wondering why she wouldn’t jump at the chance to work with him.

“He was already a rlly big artist. I was still underground,” Nicki explained. “Chileeeeee I used to b buggin yo 😭 I was under so much pressure to deliver 😫 my bad babe, all love. I have nthn but respect for your talent. 🎀♥️”

The rapper went on to thank T-Pain, both for clearing a record recently and for his inspiration over the years.

“And thank you & Kanye for clearing “Go Hard” for Beam Me Up Scotty last month 🙏” she continued. “Listening to you over & over on that record taught me SM about harmonies & background vocals. Your vocals on that song alone are GOATED FOR LIFE. I listened to every single detail. @tpain”

Following such a wholesome exchange, maybe it’s finally time for T-Pain and Nicki Minaj to get that collab going.