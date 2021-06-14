Bossip Video

Erica Mena has responded to her estranged husband Safaree Samuels, who requested to be by her bedside in July as she gives birth to their second baby. Unfortunately, she’s alleging the rapper’s request to be a mandatory guest at the baby’s birth and more divorce drama is causing her health issues. The divorcing parents have very different perspectives about him being present and Erica clarified her side in recent documents.

According to a TMZ report, Erica feels like the drama her ex is causing in their divorce is at least part of the reason she’s landed in the hospital recently. The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star alleged her estranged husband Safaree has “failed to be involved in her care or to visit her at the hospital during her most recent stay, where she remained overnight for many days related to her pregnancy.”

In the documents, Erica also reportedly claims Safaree’s latest quest for shared custody of their children is only being done “in hopes of obtaining ‘good publicity’ and painting [Erica] as the instigator, while in actuality, [Erica’s] the only parent ensuring the parties’ children’s safety and acting in their best interest.” Erica wants Safaree to worry more about her and their unborn child’s health instead of trying to paint himself as a devoted father in legal docs.

On top of Safaree’s request, the rumors of the rapper allegedly cheating and impregnating a mistress recently surfaced which Safaree denied.

Ultimately, Erica says that decision for Safaree to be present or away when she gives birth should only be made by herself and her doctor. Are YOU shocked by her response at all?