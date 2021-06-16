Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion helps cover the funeral costs for a fan who unexpectedly passed away.

Megan Thee Stallion has returned from her hiatus and is back in action, re-energized and ready for Hot Girl Summer. Last week, she dropped off some new music for the hotties to kick off the summer right. Her new single, “THOT SH*T,” was also ushered in with a new video full of summer celebrating and cake clapping.

Still, there’s a part of the Hot Girl Lifestyle that people tend to forget: giving back and helping others.

Megan has always been right there to help people. Just last year, during COVID, she made her partners join her by giving back to nursing homes in Houston by helping them stay connected to their families. Now, she’s in her helpful bag once again, according to Complex, who spoke to the family of a fan who unexpectedly passed away and say Megan helped their GoFundMe hit its target to have a memorial service.

“This has been incredibly overwhelming and we are so thankful to Meg,” @Selenachichis told Complex. “Shaniah, one of my best friends passed away unexpectedly last week. Shocked and confused myself and two of Shaniah’s other best friends came together to help Shaniah’s family with the funeral. A gofundme was created almost immediately for the funeral but the cost for everything continued to increase. Between the cemetery and funeral home it was going to cost 16k and we had only reached around 7600 and had exhausted all our resources. “Shaniah and I always listened to Meg together and talked about her. We are such huge fans and I thought I would take a leap and see if we could reach her and just have her rt the gofundme link to reach more people for any possible help with donations. We all came together and asked everyone to tag Meg in hopes of reaching her and somehow it worked.”

It’s good to see Megan help the family during this trying time, especially as this happens right after the main hit of COVID-19 is just starting to pass. It’s a reminder in a tough time that good people still exist and to keep stanning a true legend.