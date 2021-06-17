Bossip Video

XXL reveals its 2021 Freshman class, which features the next generation of stars in the hip-hop space.

XXL dropped its 2021 Freshman Cover yesterday and believe it or not, social media wasn’t angry and actually seemed to be a fan of their choices, for the most part.

Last year’s Freshman Class featured Polo G, Lil Tjay, Chika, and Jack Harlow, who went on to dominate 2020 and the beginning of this year. Some of the names on this year’s list had a huge 2020 as well that carried over such as Pooh Shiesty, 42 Dugg, DDG, Morray, and Ian Dior.

According to XXL, this year has the most regions represented in quite some time.

Hip-hop is represented across many regions this year. 42 Dugg serves up his raps in Detroit, Flo Milli calls home to Mobile, Ala., Morray’s melodies are crafted in Fayetteville, N.C., Pooh Shiesty hails from Memphis, Lakeyah came up in Milwaukee, Coi Leray puts on for both North Jersey and Boston, Toosii holds it down for both Raleigh, N.C. and Syracuse, N.Y., Blxst is a proud South Central, L.A. native, Rubi Rose shows love to Lexington, Ky., Iann Dior’s roots are in both Arecibo, Puerto Rico and Corpus Christi, Texas, and DDG, who is this year’s fan-voted Freshman 10th spot winner, reps Pontiac, Mich.

Since the cover has been announced, you know what’s coming next: the freestyles, the interviews, the cyphers, and the profiles. The cyphers are known to be iconic and almost more talked about than the cover itself. If we had to bet on anyone to steal the shine of the cypher, keep an eye on Lakeyah and Flo Milli.

This year’s group of impressive rap stars have some serious shoes to fill considering last year’s Freshman Class featured heavy hitters like the Clay Co Queen Mulatto, Jack Harlow, and Rod Wave to name a few.

You can view the official cover below.