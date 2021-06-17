Coupled Up Goals… Period! Here’s A First Look At “We Got Love Teyana & Iman” [VIDEO]

While the Kardashians are leaving E! we’re in for a treat coming soon from one of our favorite Black celebrity families!

E! announced today that award-winning director, actress and mom Teyana Taylor and superstar athlete, rapper, and dad Iman Shumpert will be sharing their family bond in E!’s docu-series “We Got Love Teyana & Iman,” premiering Thursday, September 2. A special half hour first look of the series will air on Sunday, June 20 at 10:00pm ET/PT.

Check out a first look below:

We love it. Period!

“We Got Love Teyana & Iman” is an authentically and unfiltered new docu-series that follows pop-culture powerhouses Teyana, Iman, and their daughters Junie B, Baby Rue and their tight-knit entourage of family and friends. The series gives unprecedented access into Teyana and Iman’s lives together, never-before-seen in a celebrity docu-series until now. Teyana and Iman have built an empire but they’re not done yet. They have major goals and high ambitions, but they’ll never lose sight of what’s really important, family.

This couldn’t be better timing with Father’s Day coming up this weekend. You can really tell Iman is an amazing #girldad. We’re so happy the Shumperts are coming to TV. Clearly Junie has been waiting for her spotlight and you know she is ready to shine.

We Got Love Teyana & Iman” is produced by STXalternative with Shanta Conic, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Jason Goldberg, Michelle Kongkasuwan and Ailee O’Neill serving as Executive Producers.