Teyana Taylor is the the “sexiest woman alive” and the first Black woman to recieve said nod. Debate your aunties, it’s official.

The songstress is currently on the cover of Maxim magazine’s annual “Hot 100” issue and in it, she’s serving baaaaawdy, 18 abs and a virtually makeup free face for photographer Gilles Bensimon.

“I’ve followed Maxim for a long time and I’ve always felt like I should be on the cover,” Teyana told Maxim from her Atlanta home with hubby Iman Shumpert. “So to actually get the call saying they want me on the cover really meant a lot. I was like, what? They want me on the cover? Okay!”

She also shared more details on her forthcoming E! reality show, We Got Love Teyana & Iman, which premieres this fall and is described as a “refreshingly authentic and completely unfiltered new docu-series” that follows the couple “as they take the world by storm, all while juggling music, fashion, business and family.”

Teyana told Maxim that the show’s already captured landmark moments in her life especially when it comes to her daughters, 9-month-old Rue Rose and 5-year-old Junie.

“I can’t just get up and go to Target,” she says about life in the bubble of a reality TV series. “I have to get up and know that there’s three cameras and a whole production team, and they got to go and get it approved and all that other stuff that comes with it. My baby, Rue, she took her first crawl on camera. And Junie, her first day back to school,” Teyana grins at the thought of it. “Usually my lens is on everybody else. It feels good for the lens to be on me and my family so I can look back and know I did a good job as a mom, I did a good job as a director, I did a good job balancing careers, balance your love, things that are important and good,” she pauses, nodding with satisfaction. “Life happens, and no regret in that. I love every bit of it.”

Teyana also celebrated being the Sexiest Woman Alive on Instagram.

“Somebody pinch me!!!!” Teyana captioned a post. “WOW….Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence. Living up to name and title of this shoot wholeheartedly made me nervous. As a entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two & working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats & vintage tees, My ‘Spike Tey’ glasses, and whatever hair style I’ve mustarded up that day…So I as you can see I don’t have much time to be and feel sexy.”

Congrats, Teyana! Maxim finally got it right!