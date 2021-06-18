Bossip Video

Amerikkka is funny…

Juneteenth is upon us, ladies and gentlemen. Tomorrow, June 19, 2021, is a day of recognition and jubilee that marks the time that our enslaved ancestors got word that freedom was ’bout to ring round this b***h’. Well, not really. The official Juneteenth date is June 19, 1865, that is when Gen. Granger pulled up to Galveston, Texas to announce that the Union had won the war and slavery would no longer be enforced. However, several states happily practiced Amerikkka’s favorite sin until the 13th amendment was ratified on December 6, 1865, but we digress. Point is, Juneteenth is legitimately a day that BLACK folks should uphold as something to be recognized.

Here’s a fun fact, according to a report on WSPA, the original Juneteenth flag was red, white, and blue like the Amerikkkan flag. However, Black people aren’t really rockin’ with stars and stripes like that so many of us decided to reimagine that symbol in the Pan-African colors of red, black, and green to symbolize the blood spilled, the African people, and the fertile soil from which we were grown.

Yesterday, after the summer of racial reckoning and an election where he was propped up by Black voters in a myriad of battleground states, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act which formally recognizes Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

“Great nations don’t ignore their most painful moments…they embrace them. Great nations don’t walk away, they come to terms with the mistakes they’ve made. In remembering those moments, we begin to heal and grow stronger.”





Here’s another fun-yet-somewhat-random fact, Usher was there when the bill was signed.

The Juneteenth bill was unanimously passed by the Senate and received a vast majority of support in the House with a vote of 415-14. You might be asking yourself, “who the hell were the 14 people who are ANTI-Juneteenth?” Well, they’re Republicans, and here are their names:

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Feel free to look up their publicly available office phone numbers and email addresses and tell them how you feel about them.

Happy Juneteenth!