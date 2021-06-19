Bossip Video

While going through any sort of break-up is bad enough on its own, one of the worst elements to it–especially for public figures–comes in when everybody gets to start saying, “I told you so.”

Erica Mena and Safaree are currently expecting their second child together. Unfortunately, they’re going through a divorce at the same time. While both parties have remained fairly quiet about the behind-the-scenes unravellings that led to their relationship’s demise, it seems like Erica isn’t afraid to admit that other folks saw this coming the whole time.

During a recent visit to The Wendy Williams Show, one of Mena’s fellow Love & Hip-Hop cast members, Spice, let Wendy know that Erica had a message for her.

“I have a message to tell you about Erica. She said you were right,” Spice told Williams during the interview. “I don’t know what you said, but whatever you said about Safaree.”

In response, Wendy went on to explain that she encouraged Erica to divorce Safaree and not allow him in the room for the birth of of their second child.

This follows claims from Safaree recently, who says he was afraid that his estranged wife won’t allow him to be present for the birth of their second child, so he wants to take his fight to court. He has also refused to give her full custody of their daughter and their unborn child.

According to reports from TMZ, Erica Mena is now claiming that all this drama surrounding their divorce has to be at least partly respon she’s landed in the hospital during her pregnancy. Erica noted that Safaree has “failed to be involved in her care or to visit her at the hospital during her most recent stay, where she remained overnight for many days related to her pregnancy.”

In document obtained by the outlet, Erica also claims Safaree’s latest request for shared custody of their children is only being done “in hopes of obtaining ‘good publicity’ and painting [Erica] as the instigator, while in actuality, [Erica’s] the only parent ensuring the parties’ children’s safety and acting in their best interest.”